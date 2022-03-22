11 pupils injured in Paga rainstorm disaster discharged

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The 11 pupils of Paga English and Arabic Primary School who were injured Monday, March 21 after a windstorm hit their school has been discharged from the Paga District Hospital.



The last three of the injured pupils were discharged Tuesday morning after eight were discharged the same day the disaster happened.



In a telephone interview, the headteacher of the school, Addiyire Peter Ajegiwe, said all the eleven pupils are responding to treatment at home after being discharged from the hospital.



Mr. Addiyire Ajegiwe said lessons are ongoing at the school on Tuesday but there is low turnout due to the incident.



“I struggled in paying for the medical bills of the injured pupils because their parents could not afford it at that moment.



“So, I had to quickly rush to the District Chief Executive to assist which he did by giving me an amount of GH¢220 to pay for the bills,” the headteacher said.



The Kassena Nankana West District Assembly is currently fixing the roof of Class 4 and 5 for pupils to get back to school.