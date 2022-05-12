11 lawyers making name in parliament

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Did you know that some members of Parliament were once practicing lawyers before they contest for parliamentary seats?



Whilst some of them are still practicing, others have attained the status of lawyers through their years of education in law.



GhanaWeb compiles a list of some outspoken lawyers who are currently serving as Members of Parliament.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is a lawyer, women's rights activist and a Ghanaian parliamentarian representing Ablekuma West constituency. She is currently the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation.



She studied at the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law where she obtained an LLB. She was called to the bar in 1990. She has attended courses including one at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.



From the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, she obtained a Masters in Conflict, Peace, and Security. She worked for ten years as a lawyer before leading a technology company. In 2012 she was elected to be the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency.



She served as a Managing Consultant, N. U. Consult Legal, Governance and Gender Consultants, the Director of Vodafone Ghana Company Limited, a member of the Ghana Bar Association, an Executive Member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ghana and a member of African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), Ghana.







Dominic Ayine



Member of Parliament Bolgatanga East Constituency in the Upper East Region Dominic Akuritinga Ayine is a lawyer.



The former Attorney General holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB), Master of law, and a Doctor of the Science of the Law (International Law).







Samuel Abu Jinapor



Samuel A. Jinapor is a seasoned Politician and a Barrister at Law and also a Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency.



He holds a Master’s Degree in Law (Alternative Dispute Resolution) LLB (Bachelor of Law) and Bachelor of Science (Biomedical Physics).



He was a legal practitioner with Kulendi@Law.







KT Hammond



Kobina Tahir Hammond is a lawyer and politician. He is the Member of Parliament representing Adansi-Asokwa constituency of the Ashanti Region of Ghana in the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.



He holds a BA in Law and Political Science from the University of Ghana and a Bachelor of Laws from Grays Inn, London, UK.



He also studied Political Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.







Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu



Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician. He is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC and a Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency.



Sosu holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) (Honors) in Sociology from the University of Ghana and a Bachelor of Law (LLB) also from the University of Ghana.



He further proceeded to the Ghana School of Law for the Professional Certificate to practice law and was called to the Bar in October 2010. Sosu also holds a Masters's Degree in Oil and Gas Law (LLM) from the University of Ghana.







James Agalga



James Agalga is lawyer and a Member of Parliament for the Builsa North Constituency in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



James Agalga was the Deputy Minister for Interior under the John Mahama Administration.



The outspoken lawyer obtained an L.L.B Hons from the University of Ghana, and a B.L from the School of Law.



He also worked as a Managing Partner at Law Temple from 2008 to 2013.







Samuel Atta Akyea



Samuel Atta Akyea is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician.



A member of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana, he served as the Minister for Works and Housing until January 2021, and the current Member.



He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Law and Philosophy from the University of Ghana, obtained in 1989 as well as a practicing license in 1993 from the Ghana School of Law.



Samuel Atta Akyea worked as a state attorney at the Attorney General’s Department and then worked with a private law firm, Akufo-Addo Prempeh & Co in Accra. He then joined Zoe Akyea & C. in 1995 as a partner and served there for fourteen years. In 2008, he left legal practice to contest in the 2008 Abuakwa South constituency election. He has since retained his seat in parliament.







Haruna Iddrisu



Haruna Iddrisu is a Ghanaian lawyer and also the Minority Leader of the National Democratic Congress.



Haruna Iddrisu has served in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th parliaments of Ghana.



He joined parliament after he stood for parliamentary elections in 2004 in the then newly formed Tamale South constituency and has since retained the seat.



The outspoken lawyer was once a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, and a legal practitioner at Law Trust co.







Rockson Dafemekpor



Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament representing the South Dayi constituency in the Volta Region. He is a member of the National Democratic Congress.



He obtained a B.Sc from the University of Cape Coast, an L.L.B from the University of Ghana, and a B.L. from the Ghana School of Law. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor was a Tutor at the Ho Nurses Training College, the General Manager of Sunlife Travel and Tours from 2003 to 2009, and a Senior Associate of Hayibor Djaneng and Co from 2010 to 2016.



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor was a Senior Associate at the Hayibor, Djarbeng and Company law firm based at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra before becoming a Member of Parliament.







Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin



Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin is the Member of the Parliament of Ghana for the Effutu constituency, Central Region. He is also on the committee of Defense and the Interior Finance Committee in Ghana Parliament.



He studied Law at the University of Buckingham, LLB/mgt, (2003-2006), Ghana School of Law, Barrister at Law Cert. (2007-2009), University of Bradford, M.A. Int. Politics & Sec (2009-2010).



He was a Principal Postal Officer at the Ghana Post Company Limited from 1999 to 2003, Director at Excel Courier Ghana Limited between 2004 and 2011 and an Associate at Dehenya Chambers from 2010 to 2016.







Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare



Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician who served as Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.



She was appointed to this position by President John Mahama in 2013 when he formed his first substantive government.



She is a member of the National Democratic Congress and a member of Parliament for Techiman North.









