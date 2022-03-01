109 BECE results withheld as WAEC investigates malpractices

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has concluded the marking of the examination papers of candidates who sat the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



In all, 572,167 candidates wrote the exams between Monday, November 15, 2021 and Friday, November 19, 2021.



However, subject results of 138 candidates have been cancelled by the examination body for the offence of either bringing in foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates.



The entire results of 46 candidates have also been cancelled for the offence of either sending mobile phones into the exam hall or impersonation.



Again, the subject results of 148 candidates and the entire results of 109 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged malpractices.



“Meanwhile, the scripts of candidates from 24 schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny,” WAEC said in a statement released on Monday, February 28.



“The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.”



The Council has also warned all stakeholders against fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee.



“Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated.”



