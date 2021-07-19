105-year-old lady allegedly raped by 40-year-old man

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A middle-aged man has been arrested for forcefully having sexual intercourse with an old lady in her room at Sege in the West Ada District of the Greater Accra Region.



40-year-old David Addo, a welder, was on July 10, 2021, allegedly caught raping 105-year-old Lomokie Tanihu.



Agnes Zotorvi, the caregiver of the victim, narrating the incident to Atinkaonline’s Edward Graham Sebbie said, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, around midday, whilst the old lady was sleeping, she heard her (old lady) frail voice screaming and decided to probe further.



She entered her room only to see David Addo on top of the helpless old lady and raised an alarm. Neighbours immediately rushed to the scene to apprehend the culprit and handed him over to the Sege police.



The centenarian, according to relatives, has on a number of occasions complained of someone having sexual affairs with her in the recent past, an assertion they attributed to old age and never took it seriously.



The old lady had bleeding issues months earlier which was treated on several occasions but “kept recurring without knowing the cause of an old lady who has nothing to do with menstruation bleeding.”



The family members, therefore, believe that the culprit is responsible for the old lady’s bleeding in the past, owing to his eventual arrest.



David Addo was arraigned before the Sege Magistrate Court on Thursday and remanded in police custody to reappear at a later date.



Meanwhile, a relative tells Atinkaonline that Lomokie Tanihu, is still on admission at the Battor Roman Catholic Hospital since the alleged sexual harassment, and may be discharged sometime today.



A further probe by Atinkaonline establishes that the suspect is synonymous with such acts. It is alleged that he was recently caught having sexual intimacy with a madwoman, making residents believe that he does that for money rituals.



The independent investigation further indicates that David Addo has been arrested a couple of times in connection with similar acts in the past.