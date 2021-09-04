‘100 Influential Women in Africa’: Meet the 5 Ghanaians listed

General News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Five Ghanaian women have been listed in the 2021 edition of ‘100 Influential Women in Africa’ ranking.



They include a seasoned diplomat, a Human Resource expert, maternal and child rights expert, fashion entrepreneur and an IT expert.



The 2021 edition happens to be the third for a programme which started in 2019 with the current edition pooling African women making impact across politics, business, technology, diplomacy, academia, showbiz, philatrophy and media.



Overall, 28 African countries were represented in the list which is compiled by African Public Relations and rating firm, Avance Media.



Below are brief profiles of Ghana’s celebrated quintuplet



Ms Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, seasoned Ghanaian diplomat



She is currently serving as the Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Operations (DPPA-DPO). A post she took in May this year.



The career diplomat has over three decades of experience in international affairs and diplomacy with Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at a point served as Ghana’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.



Faustina Fynn-Nyame, maternal and child rights expert



Faustina is a one-time Country Director of Marie Stopes Kenya and a board member of Marie Stopes International. She was born in Ghana before her family migrated to the UK at the age of seven where she was educated and raised.



Faustina attended Middlesex University (1995-1999) where she gained Bachelor of sciences (Hons) in Nursing.



She is passionately committed to the reduction of maternal mortality and morbidity and has demonstrated this drive through an impressive career focused on reproductive health.



Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, IBM Africa head



Angela is the Executive Director/Regional Head for IBM North, East and West Africa. She is the first woman and the first African to serve the role, and an inspiring thought leader in the technology space for the continent.



She leads the organization’s business and strategy, enabling clients to grow and transform, and has been a key player in advancing IBM’s Hybrid Cloud and AI momentum across 35 countries in Africa.



She has over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing across the financial services and technology industry, balanced between global and local stints. Prior to joining IBM, she worked for UBS Investment Bank and ABN AMRO in the UK.



Irene Asare, global HR expert



She is Global HR Director, CarvinClay People Development. Irene was in July this year appointed HR Director at the BBC, a role that gives her a seat on the BBC News Board.



She has years-long experience in the Human Resource management, and has seen her offer her skills in multinational institutions globally, including Vodafone, Tullow Oil, and Standard Bank Group.



Roberta Annan, Founder, Africa Fashion Foundation





Born in Ghana in 1982, Roberta Annan completed SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College and graduated Summa Cum Laude in Biochemistry and Biotechnology from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.



She holds Master's degree in Biotechnology from Georgetown University and completed two modules of the Program for Leadership Development at the Harvard Business School. Roberta is a Member of the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design Advisory Council.



In 2011, she founded Africa Fashion Foundation to support Africa’s growing fashion industry. She is the Co-Founder of IFFAC Investment Holdings, an investment vehicle aimed at supporting Africa's creative and lifestyle industries.







Prominent African who were listed



Sahle-Work Zewde - President, Ethiopia



Samia Suluhu Hassan - President, Tanzania



Graça Machel - Founder, Graca Machel Trust and former president Nelson Mandela’s wife



Jeannette Kagame - First Lady, Rwanda



Ellen Johnson Sirleaf - Chair, EJS Centre



Amina J. Mohammed - Deputy Secretary General, United Nations