10-year-old killed by collapsed mud and thatch-roofed house

A 10-year-old resident of Kinkango, a farming community in the Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri district of the North East region, has reportedly died following the collapse of her family home.



The deceased has been identified as Iddrisu Fakhira.



The collapse of the mud and thatch-roofed building occurred following a heavy downpour in the community.



According to a report by Dailyuidenetwork.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the incident also led to the mother of the deceased, Victoria Lambonbik sustaining injuries from the collapse.



The Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO, Thompson M. Laabik, confirmed the incident in a statement.



According to him, the heavy downpour destroyed several homes, farmlands, infrastructure, and some road networks across the Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri district.



A team of NADMO officials are said to have been dispatched to the affected communities to assess the impact of the situation.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been released to her family and buried while the mother is said to have received treatment at the Binde health centre.



