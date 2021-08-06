10-year-old girl defiled at cemetery

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A class three Pupil at Ajumako Assasan D/A Basic School in the Central Region has been defiled by an unidentified person at the cemetery at Ajumako Eduyaw when returning from school with her siblings.



According to information gathered by EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, the victim and her siblings, while returning home were met by an unidentified man who asked them for direction.



The victim who was the oldest decided to lead the man to the destination and asked the little ones to go home since they were not far from home. But as the victim and her attacker moved along and upon reaching a cemetery, the man forcefully dragged the victim, covered her mouth, and defiled her till blood oozed from her vagina.



The victim in an interview with this reporter disclosed that the man after defiling her, removed her school uniform and used it to clean the blood that was oozing from her, and took the dress away leaving the girl helpless.



The little girl said after spending some time at the cemetery, she managed to go home in pain with blood still oozing from her with her underwear soaked.



She was quickly rushed to the Ajumako Government Hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile, Ajumako Police have started investigation and are on a manhunt for the suspect.



The chiefs of the area have also indicated that libation will be poured at the Cemetery to appease the spirits over the abominable act.