10-year-old boy commits suicide in the Ashanti region

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Information gathered by MyNewsGh.com suggests that a ten-year-old boy has been found hanging in one of the rooms in their house dead.



It is unclear whether he took his life or it was staged by people who may have killed him.



But Police say Yaw Akuoko Sarpong aged 33 came back from work to find his younger brother Paul Boateng aged 10 years hanging on the ceiling fan with a nylon net and his feet on a mattress in one of the rooms.



Other items found at the scene also include a kitchen stool and a ladder.



The body of the deceased has since been conveyed to the Komfo Anokye teaching hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.