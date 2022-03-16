10% rent payment cost-effective for teachers – GES

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Spokesperson of the Ghana Education Service, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, has described the 10 percent rent payment required of staff of Senior High School as cost-effective.



According to her, the expenses involved in using the government or school bungalows is far less compared to what the teachers and or staff of the institutions are likely to spend while dwelling off-campus.



“If say today you teach at Presec, Achimota or any of the boarding schools and live on the campus in Accra here and you take a salary of say GH₵2000 or GH₵2,500 per month or GH₵1,800 per month and you use the 10% to pay for the rent, compare that to moving out of campus…” Madam Casandra Twum Ampofo argued.



“When you reside on campus, you wouldn’t be paying for fuel nor be spending so much time in traffic which goes a long to help you,” she added.



Her comments came in reaction to concerns raised that the facilities dwelt in differ from one teacher or head to another−3 bedroom house, 2 bedroom house, single bedroom house.



Thus, payments should be based on the the type of facility one uses.



However, she noted that it could only be addressed at the government level but not by the Ghana Education Service because her outfit is only acting upon the directive issued by the Ministry of Finance.



The Ministry had instructed in a circular with reference number 133385/05/06NTR CAGD dated 15th May, 2006 that all government employees should pay 10% of their basic salaries as rent for occupying the bungalows.



According to the PRO, the employees include the SHS teachers and their heads who have been identified to be underpaying the rent fees following an audit of the schools.



She noted that some persons occupying for instance 3-bedroom apartment were paying as low as GH₵50, while 2-bedroom occupants paid GH₵25 and single room with hall took GH₵18, thus the decision to enforce the directive.