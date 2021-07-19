10 people die from new Delta variant in Kumasi

Regional News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kumasi metropolis has recorded high cases of the global pandemic



• 200 people have contracted the Delta strain of coronavirus and 10 have also died



• KMA has entreated Ghanaians to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols



The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has disclosed that a total of 10 people have died after contracting the new strain of coronavirus, Delta variant.



In a press release, it noted that over 200 cases were also recorded within 13 days; July 1 to 13, 2021.



KMA and other health officials have urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



“The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Metropolitan Health Directorate and the Public Health Emergency Committee wish to bring to the notice of the general public that the deadly COVID-19 pandemic is still with us in the Kumasi Metropolis," part of the release read.



"From 1st July to 13th July 2021, health facilities within the metropolis have recorded over 200 infection cases with 10 mortalities occurring at different treatment centres within the metropolis,” it added.



KMA also charged transport operators to ensure that the COVID-19 protocols are adhered to in their jurisdictions.



Read the press release below.







