10 days on, Barker-Vormawor still on hunger strike - Mahama's aide

Oliver Barker-Vormawor enters his second week behind bars since his arrest on February 11, 2022, after his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, from the United Kingdom.



The #FixTheCountry convener was confirmed to have started a hunger strike since he was taken into custody.



An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed via a social media post that "reliable information" she had showed that Barker-Vormawor was still on hunger strike.



Joyce Bawah-Mogtari also appealed that she hoped he will reconsider that measure citing its impact on his health.



"Reliable information has it that he is still on hunger strike. I pray he will seriously reconsider his stance on that, because he will surely be putting his health at risk," part of her post read.



Police confirmed in a statement early Saturday, February 12, 2022 that they had arrested Oliver Barker-Vormawor, an activist and convener with the #FixTheCountry Movement.



The lawyer by training had been arrested because of a social media post threatening a coup. He was subsequently arraigned before a court on Monday, February 14, 2022 on charges of treason felony.



The Ashaiman District Court refused to grant him bail citing jurisdiction and asked his lawyers to approach the High Court for bail. The court remanded him for two weeks as investigations continue into the issue.



I am praying and hoping that Lawyer’s for #fixthecountry activist Barker- Vormawor will be able to secure his freedom, on bail this week.



Reliable information has it that he is still on hunger strike. I pray he will seriously reconsider his stance on that, because he will surely be putting his health at risk.



He needs to be strong and healthy to fight the case against him. And also be able to continue to advocate for the things he says he believes in.



Ghana needs strong and Courageous Men and Women!!