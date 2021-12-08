10 bloggers granted special access to GhanaWeb Reporter

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb has unveiled its newest, ground-breaking baby called the GhanaWeb Reporter, with an aim of democratizing journalism in the country.



With this, the leading media organization launched a contest to offer a select few bloggers and content creators special pages on GhanaWeb with full access and monetization opportunities on November 15, 2021.



At the end of the contest, 10 lucky bloggers were announced as winners during the Ghana Bloggers Summit 2021, an annual event that GhanaWeb sponsored this year.



For his package as the ultimate winner of the contest, Michael Agyapong, popularly known as Agyapa, took home a cash prize of GHc2,000, with an opportunity to have full access to his own page on the GhanaWeb Reporter.



Michael’s winning story was about a farming community in the Suhum Municipality called Akitibo, where residents and livestock shared the same source of water.



Here are the 10 bloggers who, by dint of being adjudged finalists in the GhanaWeb Reporter Contest, will now have full access to their own pages on Ghana’s biggest local website, arranged in order of the first to the tenth:



• Michael Agyapong Agyapa



• Joseph Dumolga



• Esther Xorlali Kugbey



• Michael Djan



• Abraham Ofori-Henaku



• Maxwell Nyagmago



• Joseph Walter Ayinga



• Ebenezer Akandurugo



• Harry Ahovi