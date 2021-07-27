10 awesome things to know about UG's Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Since the announcement of Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo as the next Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, as is with many such big announcements, there is a search for her background.



Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo when approved, will become the first female to be in that position, as well as the youngest ever.



What other more interesting things do we know about her?



Here are some top 10 of those things.



1. She speaks French: She earned her Bachelor’s degree in French and Linguistics at the University of Ghana from 1991 to 1996



2. She is a Harvard scholar: Professor Amfo has received additional training in higher education management and leadership from Harvard Business School, University of Applied Sciences, Germany, and INSEAD, France



3. She obtained her Ph.D. in the same year she was made Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana: In 2007, the same year she obtained her Ph.D. degree, she was promoted Senior Lecturer



4. She has co-authored a book on nursing: Her recently (2018) co-authored textbook on Therapeutic Communication Competencies for Nurses and Midwives, commissioned by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, is published by DigiBooks



5. She has academic experience from traveling to 20 countries: Professor Amfo has acquired extensive multi-cultural experience through various professional engagements in twenty countries in Africa, Europe, Asia, North America, and Australia



6. She has participated in the governance of the University of Ghana through her service on several statutory and ad-hoc boards and committees. These include her current membership of the Business and Executive Committee, and University and College of Humanities Academic Boards



7. Professor Amfo is currently an Advisory Board member of the Coalition of People Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Practices (CoPASH) – A UNFPA supported program



8. Professor Amfo has recently been awarded a Georg Foster Research Fellowship for Experienced Researchers from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation



9. She has been married for 24 years



10. She has three children











