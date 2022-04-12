10 arrested over chaos at Nkroful Magistrate Court, Esiama Police HQ

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

A total of 10 suspects have been arrested in connection with last week’s chaos that broke out at the Nkroful Magistrate Court and the Esiama Police Headquarters in the Western Region, officials have confirmed.



“So far, we have arrested 10 suspects. Last week we arrested four. They will be put before the court in Sekondi. Yesterday [Sunday], we arrested six. The six are to be put before the court. They were charged with rioting with offensive weapons… the second was causing unlawful damage to public property,” the Esiama Divisional Police Commander, ACP Hlordzi Godact Dodzi provided the update during an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.



The police chief said the suspects have been charged and would be arraigned. He also noted that a search has been launched for 22 other suspects who are currently at large.



What happened?



According to an eyewitness to the incident at the court premises, a suspect, Solomon Eduku Ackah, was arrested on the concession of a mining firm, Adamus Resources Limited.



The youth of Teleku Bokazo rushed to the court premises to witness the case after the police brought him to court.



Some reports indicated that soldiers opened fire as some youth were sitting outside.



One person died during the incident.