1 shot, 3 sustain machete wounds in renewed chieftaincy dispute at Yilo Krobo

Regional News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

There is tension in Yilo Krobo traditional area following a renewed chieftaincy feud which has led to one person being shot while three others have been inflicted with machete wounds.



The victims were rushed to Atua Government Hospital for treatment.



Three of the victims have been treated and discharged whilst the one who was shot in the shoulder has been referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.



The incident occurred at Okper, one of the six traditional Divisions of Yilo Krobo Paramountcy but polarized due to a chieftaincy dispute.



Two parallel divisional chiefs have been enstooled by two feuding traditional factions onto the Okper Divisional stool following the death of Nene Anati Agor VIII in 2016.



They are Nene Odjorpemeh Nanekey Terkpertey Ofori Agor IX and Nene Teye Agor IV, known in private life as Isaac Teye Agor, a 31-year-old economist with Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



Gun and machete-wielding men stormed the community amidst alleged firing of warning shots in an attempt to enstooled a parallel queen mother for Nene Teye Agor IV but were opposed by the opposing faction hence the clashes.



The Somanya District Police Commander Superintendent Andrews Anyani told GHone News, an investigation is ongoing.



He however called on the two factions to remain calm.