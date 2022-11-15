1 dead, 4 injured as youth clash with police in Ahafo Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

At least one person is reported to have been killed in a clash between personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the youth of Kenyasi Number 2 in the Ahafo Region.



According to myjoyonline.com, the clash occurred after the Newmont Mining Limited's Formed Police Unit and Counter-Terrorism Unit shot one of the youths during an altercation.



The death of the youth shot by the police led to reprisal attacks by some of the youth.



This led to a full-blown battle between the police and the youth, which led to the police shooting four more people.



Pictures of the clash sighted by GhanaWeb showed vandalised vehicles including a burnt long track.



The youth of Kenyasi can also be seen in red and black clothing holding all forms of objects, which they supposedly used to attack the police.



The Ghana Police Service has not commented on the incident yet.



