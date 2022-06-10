1 dead, 2 injured during shooting spree at ritual to lift ban on noise making

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 June 2022

Guns fired at ritual to lift ban on noise making



15-year-old girl shot during in Kokrobite



Police besiege Kokrobite as clash results in the death of one person



At least one person has been shot dead during a ritual to lift the ban on noise-making at Kokrobite, a suburb of the Ga South Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region.



According to a report by onuaonline.com, an altercation broke out between two factions while the ritual to lift the ban on noise-making was ongoing leading to a shooting spree which injured two other people.



The report said that one of the groups, wanted the ritual postponed but the kinsmen who were performing the ritual did not oblige.



The kinsmen of Nii Armah were the ones who asked for the postponement but the Nii Ofei group insisted the rituals must go on, which led to the chaos.



The two people who were injured, 35-year-old Mary and a 15-year-old girl, yet to be identified, are currently at the Kokrobite hospital receiving treatment.



The report added that all the persons involved in the incident, including the chiefs, have fled the area.



The Ghana Police Service has not commented on the issue yet but its personnel are reported to be on the scene of the shooting.



