1 Constituency-US$1 million: President commissions Adu Boahen public square project

General News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The President has commissioned the Albert Adu Boahen Public Square at Juaben in the Ashanti Region.



According to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the project is under the President's 1 Constituency-1-million dollars initiative.



Addressing journalists after the Commissioning the CEO of Middle Belt Development Authority said the project cost GH¢1,620,000, the Adu Boahen Public Square will be used in hosting any events in the area.



The ceremony was chaired by Omanhene of Juaben Traditional Council Daasebre Otuo Serebour 11 and the Chairman of Council of State.



Present were the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairman of Council of state and Some members of the Council of state, Some Ministers, Hon. Charles Adu Boahen the Son of the late professor Adu Boahen and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



Ama Pomaa Boateng, Member of Parliament for Juaben and Deputy Minister of Communication and Digitization, CEO Middle Belt Development Authority Joe Danquah and his team.



During a site meeting on Friday 2nd June 2021, the CEO assured the project would be completed within the specified period as indicated in the contract.



The contract was awarded to Earth Masters Company Ltd and the project includes Conference Hall, Resting facilities, VVIP, 8 different pavilions or stands with large sizes a magnificent designed place for traditional Rulers, and a separate design for President and others.”



He used the opportunity to outline most projects that have been established by the Middle Belt Development through US$1 million per Constituency in the Juaben Area.



Joe Danquah said all the various stakeholders (District Assembly, Traditional Council, Middle Belt Development Authority) would be engaged to put proper management in place so far as those projects are concerned appealing to the general public to keep them safe