1,500 workers building National Cathedral to meet 2024 deadline

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Some 1,500 workers have been engaged in building the National Cathedral sited on a 14-acre property adjacent to parliament, the Secretary to the Board of Trustee of the National Cathedral, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, has revealed.



He said the workforce is doing everything possible to meet the 6 March 2024 completion date.



Rev Kusi Boateng told Iddrisu Awudu on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 that 95 percent of the workforce is made up of Ghanaians.



According to him, the project was billed to take seven years to get done.



The cathedral will house a series of impressive chapels, a baptistery, a 5,000-seat two-level auditorium, wailing wall, a grand central hall, replica of the tomb of Jesus Christ, music school, choir rehearsal, art gallery, shop, multi-use spaces, the world’s largest Bible Museum, and a place for state funerals.



The national cathedral, he noted, is envisioned to make Ghana a religious tourism hub.



President Nana Akufo-Addo offered the land and seed capital for the cathedral, which he is championing as a thank-you edifice to God for helping him to become president.



Rev Kusi Boateng said the project is meant to be a game-changer in Ghana’s tourism industry.



It is the hope of the trustees that one million Ghanaians will willingly donate GHS100 every month to support the project.



He said the trustees have rolled out fund-raising platforms to accept voluntary contributions from Ghanaians across the country.



Donations can also be made electronically by dialing *979#.