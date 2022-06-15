'0-1-0' feeding tactics: Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam George berates Akufo-Addo gov't for econonomic crunch



Ghanaians lament high cost of living



Sam George claims 'beans' is now the 'saving' grace of young men



Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has expressed his bafflement at the method of feeding adopted by young men in the country in other to stay afloat in the wake of the high cost of living.



Speaking on Metro TV’s ‘Good Morning Ghana’ programme on June 14, the lawmaker claimed that some young men have resorted to eating once a day.



He stated that these young people have adopted a ‘0-1-0’ feeding tactics where they forgo breakfast, eat once in the afternoon and forgo supper as well.



The MP further claimed that young men are walking around gate crashing people's parties and outdooring ceremonies just to have a meal to eat.



“Many young men in Ghana today are playing formation. Better formation than Otto Addo. They are playing 0-1-0. Breakfast-0, afternoon you eat 1 and that one, you know what they are eating?



“They are no longer eating komi [Ga name for kenkey] because the ball of kenkey right now…my fist is bigger than 3gh kenkey so now they are eating gob3 [beans].



“They eat gob3 in the afternoon between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm. So you hold you hold your stomach between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm, and you go and eat gob3.



“When you go you tell the madam the beans, not plenty, the gari plenty and they don’t even buy korkor [fried ripe plantain]. And they eat that as ‘foundation’ and they buy pure water. The pure water they use to buy 5pesewas, now it's 30 pesewas.



“So that is the life and you go to bed till the next morning. That’s the 0-1-0 feeding formation. If you lose guard and play 0-1-1 the next day you will go 0-0-0.



“You need to know how to play the tactic and you need to be careful not to get an ulcer because if you get an ulcer you can’t even afford the omeprazole in the pharmacy.



“You need to know how to play it such that sometimes you 0-1-0, sometimes you do it 0-0-1, sometimes 1-0-0. If you make a mistake and say you are doing an outdooring or a party, you will see the number of people who will come and gate crash your thing.



“Boys are walking in this town and looking for peoples parties just to go there and get free meals. That is how desperately young people in this country have become,” Sam Nartey George stressed.



Watch video below:



